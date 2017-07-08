Four arrested in rally and counter protest movement on the New Haven Green

Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups. (WFSB)

Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.

New Haven Police were called to the New Haven green on Saturday afternoon that reports of a rally that was originally thought to be a white supremacist group, called “The Proud Boys.” Police later denied the group’s involvement with the Ku Klux Klan or a white supremacist group.

Police said rumors that a group of this nature prompted counter-protesters to the green, including protesters affiliated with the “Black Lives Matter” group.

Police formed a line between the groups, but broke to arrest a man interfering with police. Police arrested 35-year-old New Haven resident, Dramese Fair for interfering with police. Fair was taken to the hospital for an asthma flare up caused by an officer’s spray, or a smoke grenade.

Police arrested 69-year-old New Haven resident, Barbra Fair, and charged her with interfering with police as she tried to stop the arrest of Dramese Fair.

Police then arrested 37-year-old, New York resident, Rosanna Raybuyan for throwing a balloon filled with paint at an officer in the barricading line. The balloon did not hit the officer, but burst upon landing near his feet.

Police arrested 27-year-old, New Jersey resident, David Simone for disorderly conduct, interfering with police, and illegal possession of exploding fireworks after he set a megaphone to siren in the face of an officer after being ordered to back up. Police said they discovered Simone’s backpack contained numerous illegal fireworks.

Police said that during Simone’s arrest, a knife fell and hit an officer on the top of his boot, but police said it is unclear where the knife came from.

Police dispersed the crowd and led “The Proud Boys” group to their cars. Upon which, the group said it would not revisit New Haven. Police said neither group had a permit to protest.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.