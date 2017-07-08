Several arrested at rally and counter protest on the New Haven Green

At least 3 people were arrested on the New Haven Green on Saturday afternoon during a rally and protest.

Dozens of people, who identified themselves with ideals to similar to a white supremacy group clashed with counter protesters.

Carrying signs mirroring those seen in recent movements, such “#All Lives Matter,” and more recently, “#Welcome to Hell,” present at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the groups protested.

“At the very last minute, the community found out this was happening,” said a woman who chose to be identified as I.V. “And everybody who opposes those types of quote, unquote politics, came out and said this is not the city we are going to tolerate this in.”

It is unclear how many people were arrested at this time.

