Mayor: West Haven Councilman passes away

The West Haven Mayor took to his Facebook to announce the passing of Councilman Ralph Eberle.

Mayor Edward O’Brien posted on Saturday afternoon that he extends his heartfelt condolences to the entire Eberle family, especially to Eberle’s wife, Lisa, and daughter.

O’Brien describes Eberle as a dedicated public servant with a strong, reliable voice and vision fopr the City of West Haven.

It is unclear the manner in which Eberle passed.

