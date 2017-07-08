Crowds gather to see Hartford’s Riverfront Fireworks return to the sky

After a one-year hiatus due to budget issues, Hartford will have its fireworks on Saturday evening. (WFSB)

After a one-year hiatus due to budget issues, Hartford will have its fireworks on Saturday evening.

In Connecticut, the Capital City has always been the place to be on July 4th to enjoy the food, music, and fireworks, but the cash strapped city was forced to cancel the Riverfront Festivities last year.

However, this year, event organizers say the cities of East Hartford and Hartford worked together to cull about $30,000 in donations to put on the show.

The nearby Convention Center is hosting its annual pop culture expo, ConnectiCon simultaneously, so crowd goers can also catch a glimpse of their favorite superhero, too.

Parking is limited, and traffic is expected. Riverside park will be open for boat launches until 8 p.m. The fireworks are set to go off at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.