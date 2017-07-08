PD: Man seeks help from Fire Department after being robbed

Immediately following an armed robbery, police said the victim dashed in to the nearby fire department for help.

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the area of Reed Street and Blinman Street in New London on Friday evening, in which two male suspects robbed him of $570 in cash.

Police said the victim described one of the suspects as Hispanic, standing at 5’6”, average build with scruffy facial hair. Police said the victim described the other suspect as a black man of average build.

Police dispatched a K9 but the search was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.