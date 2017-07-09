Kent Falls State Park reopens, suspicious device not a threat

The Amber Alert out of Chicopee has been cancelled. The 21-month-old boy has been found safe ...More >
Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
A New York woman has died after she was hit by a car on I-95 south in Bridgeport on Saturday.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
A professor in Connecticut along with her team of researchers is looking into whether or not Stevia, which is a natural sweetener, can kill Lyme disease bacteria.More >
Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
The New England Balloon Festival kicked off on Friday and will last all weekend.More >
