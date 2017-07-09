Kent Falls State Park reopens, suspicious device not a threat

Kent Falls State Park was closed for a few hours on Sunday morning after an object that looked suspicious was found.

The Connecticut State Police bomb squad responded and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection closed the park while police investigated.

The device, which ended up being a camp grill, was found on the covered footbridge that leads from the parking lot to the park entrance. The grill was seen with wires that would be used for an igniter.

From a distance, the grill looked like it could be an explosive device.

Around 1 p.m., officials reopened the park after determining the grill was not a threat.

