Suspicious device closes Kent Falls State Park

Suspicious device closes Kent Falls State Park

KENT, CT (WFSB) -

Kent Falls State Park is closed after a suspicious device was found at the park on Sunday morning.

The Connecticut State Police bomb squad has responded to the park.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is clearing the park while police investigate.

