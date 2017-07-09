Woman struck by car while tending to child has died

A New York woman has died after she was hit by a car on I-95 south in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Police said 31-year-old Enma Torres had stopped her car on the side of the highway, partially on the right shoulder of the Exit 27 on-ramp to I-95 south on Saturday night.

Torres was tending to a child passenger in the back seat of the car when another car traveling southbound on the Exit 27 ramp collided with the stopped car and hit Torres.

Police said Torres was taken to the hospital where she died.

No other injuries were reported and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.