Hundreds gather for vigil of Branford boy who drowned

Hundreds gather to mourn the loss of a 10-year-old who drowned in Branford. (WFSB)

A vigil will be held on Sunday evening at the Branford town green (WFSB)

The Branford community gathered en masse for a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in honor of a 10-year-old boy who drowned on Friday.

Ben Callahan died on Friday afternoon after he fell into the Branford River while playing with his two brothers.

Several crews and his brothers tried to rescue Ben after he lost his footing while playing near the river at Tabor Road.

A family friend said Ben was a “happy young man with a bright future.”

In a Facebook post, the football team Ben played for said he was “an outstanding athlete and excelled in all he did.”

The tragedy has certainly touched many people in his community and across the state. A GoFundMe page has been set up in Ben's memory, which can be found here.

