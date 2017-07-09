Vigil to be held in Branford in honor of boy who drowned

A vigil will be held on Sunday evening at the Branford town green (WFSB)

The Branford community will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening in honor of a 10-year-old boy who drowned on Friday.

Ben Callahan died on Friday afternoon after he fell into the Branford River while playing with his two brothers.

Several crews and his brothers tried to rescue Ben after he lost his footing while playing near the river at Tabor Road.

A family friend said Ben was a “happy young man with a bright future.”

In a Facebook post, the football team Ben played for said he was “an outstanding athlete and excelled in all he did.”

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Branford Green, for the community to honor the life of the child who the Branford Youth Football, the team on which Callahan played, described as a “true warrior.”

The tragedy has certainly touched many people in his community and across the state. A GoFundMe page has been set up in Ben's memory, which can be found here.

