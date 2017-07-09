Malloy plans to hold budget discussions with lawmakers

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he plans to have discussions with lawmakers on a new two-year budget in the coming days.

The Democrat says he wants to "see where we are" in terms of a possible deal. But Malloy has warned "it's going to be a while" before an agreement can be reached, noting how all four caucuses - House and Senate Democrats and Republicans - don't agree on a specific proposal.

With no budget in place since the fiscal year began July 1, Malloy is running the state by executive order.

Meanwhile, Malloy and state lawmakers are waiting to see if the 34 state employee bargaining units approve a two-year, $1.5 billion in labor savings agreement.

The voting is expected to wrap by the week of July 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.