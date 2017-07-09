House GOP to hold forum on their state budget proposal

Lawmakers have yet to agree on a state budget. (WFSB file photo)

Connecticut House Republicans are inviting their colleagues to attend a presentation on their state budget proposal, saying they hope it can lead to a bipartisan agreement to a two-year plan.

The state has been operating without a budget in place since the new fiscal year began July 1. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is running state government by executive order.

House Democratic leaders have said they hope to hold a budget vote on July 18 but currently there is no agreement on a two-year plan.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides sent a letter to members of the General Assembly last week, asking them to attend "a comprehensive review" of the GOP proposal scheduled for Tuesday.

Malloy says he doesn't consider the House Republican plan a real budget.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.