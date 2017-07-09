PD: Hamden woman hit cruiser, fled from scene of crash

A Hamden woman is facing charges after police said she hit a state trooper’s cruiser Saturday night and then fled from the crash.

Police said a state trooper was traveling south on Washington Avenue in North Haven. When he stopped at the intersection of Franklin Street at a red light, he was hit from behind by a Hyundai Sonata.

The car was being operated by 63-year-old Sharon Stahl, of Hamden.

When the officer got out of the cruiser, Stahl drove away from the scene.

Eventually, she was pulled over and found to be under the influence.

She was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility, failure to obey signal of an officer, and traveling at an unreasonable distance apart.

She is expected to appear in court on July 17.

