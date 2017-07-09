Hundreds of motorcyclists participate in MDA Ride

Hundreds of riders participated in the event on Sunday (WFSB)

Hundreds of motorcyclists hit the wide-open roads for the annual MDA Benefit Ride and Concert on Sunday.

This year they had hoped to set a Guinness World Record, but fell a little short, with about 800 riders participating.

Motorcyclists from three different Harley dealerships took off Sunday morning, including a dealership in Ellington, and headed for Mohegan Sun.

The money raised goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and helps fight against several other neuromuscular diseases, such as ALS.

“This isn't just a normal fundraiser. The motorcycle community is one of the most giving communities I’ve ever seen in my life. I can't say how proud I am to be part of it,” said Norm LeBlanc, the event organizer.

Channel 3’s Kevin Hogan led the pack from the Harley dealership in New London.

The event ends with a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena with Billy Currington, A Thousand Horses and Arizona Maid Band.

