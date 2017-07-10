Dayville firefighter accused of tying up, assaulting woman due in court

A firefighter in the Dayville section of Killingly is scheduled to face a judge for assaulting a woman in a home.

The victim told police that 46-year-old Todd Wakefield pushed her to the ground and tied her up.

Wakefield also threatened her.

The incident happened back in April, according to police.

Officers were called when a concerned citizen heard a woman screaming from the home.

Wakefield is facing a list of charges.

He's no stranger to police. They said he has been charged with assault six times in the past.

He was a deputy chief and served the Dayville Fire Department for 15 years.

He has stepped down from his post.

