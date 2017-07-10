CT's senators to host summit on state's opioid epidemic

Connecticut's two senators are making another push to highlight the need for federal help to combat the state's opioid epidemic.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said they are hosting a summit on Monday with local residents, law enforcement, first responders, treatment providers and community organizations.

They said experts, including a member of President Donald Trump's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, will outline the parts of the state in need of federal support and reform.

The senators said the Senate Republican healthcare repeal bill threatens access to addiction treatment for millions of people.

Blumenthal and Murphy said they'll send the recommendations from the summit to the president's commission.

Trump signed an executive order in March to establish the commission.

He said it's meant to "combat and treat the scourge of drug abuse, addiction and the opioid crisis, which was responsible for more than 50,000 deaths in 2015."

Commission member Dr. Bertha Madras will deliver remarks at the summit.

The summit is set for 12 p.m. at Housatonic Community College's Beacon Hall Events Center in Bridgeport.

