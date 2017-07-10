Showers, thunderstorms possible for Tuesday

Following a gorgeous Monday with slightly more humidity, eyes will turn to the skies for Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there are chances for showers Tuesday morning, and then during the afternoon there could be showers and some thunderstorms that move through the state.

"There will be some showers around daybreak tomorrow morning, but most of those should come to an end by mid-morning," DePrest said.

Most of Tuesday will feature intervals of clouds and sun. There will be relatively high humidity as well, and temperatures will reach the upper 80s in most of the state.

As a cold front moves through, some thunderstorms could pop up in parts of the state by Tuesday afternoon.

"While not everyone will get a storm, those that do develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds," DePrest said.

Storms will come to an end after dinner time on Tuesday, and skies will clear out.

Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 80s, and the humidity will stick around.

There's another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, along with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

"Just how warm we get on Thursday will depend on the progress of the front and as a result how much sunshine we get," DePrest said, adding that temperatures will be in the lower 80s in most places.

Periods of rain are expected Thursday night, and during the day on Friday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times, DePrest said.

The rain will come to an end Friday night.

"Partly sunny skies will take hold for Saturday, as temperatures rise from the lower and middle 60s in the morning to the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon," DePrest said.

