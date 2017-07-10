Thunderstorms are a possibility for Tuesday

Following a gorgeous Monday with slightly more humidity, eyes will turn to the skies for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said there's a chance for thunderstorms.

"A cold front will be close enough to impact Connecticut with scattered showers in the morning, and showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon," Haney said.

As Tuesday goes on, Haney said the heat will build. Highs will get into the upper-80s inland and lower-80s on the shore.

"Once the front gets close enough and the steamy heat has built adequately, showers and thunderstorms will develop and become widespread during the afternoon," he said.

Haney warned that some of the storms could pack a punch.

The weather should improve by Wednesday.

The front will clear Connecticut by the pre-dawn hours. High pressure will build.

"This will bring any remaining showers and storms to an end and allow for clearing skies," Haney said.

However, just because it's a cold front doesn't mean it'll be depositing cool air.

"Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s inland," Haney said. "Shoreline locations will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the middle 80s."

The muggy and unsettled weather returns for the remainder of the week.

"A warm front will move toward Connecticut Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which will bring the chance of showers and storms during the predawn hours Thursday," Haney said. "It will be a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures near 70 degrees."

Periods of steady rain could fall between Thursday afternoon and midday on Friday.

"The end result will not only be dreary weather with occasional rain both days, but also milder weather with highs in the 70s both days as well," Haney said.

