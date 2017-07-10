Motorcycle crash scene clears from Route 9 in Old Saybrook

Route 9 north has completely reopened in old Saybrook following a crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 2 and 3 on Monday morning.

The highway reopened around 10:15 a.m.

It was completely closed for a period of time.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

State police said the crash involved a motorcycle.

Drivers took Route 2 or Route 154 as detours.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

