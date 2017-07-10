MA Amber Alert suspect found in Newington held on bond

Joshua Calcorzi is accused if kidnapping his son Jandel. Both were found at a motel in Newington. (Massachusetts state police)

Joshua Calcorzi is accused of stabbing a woman then fleeing with his child to Newington. (Newington police photo)

A man from Massachusetts accused of kidnapping his young son and stabbing the boy's mother appeared in court in Connecticut on Monday.

According to Chicopee, MA police, 24-year-old Joshua Calcorzi stabbed his son's mother at their home early Sunday morning.

Joshua Calcorzi then grabbed his 21-month-old son, Jandel, and fled, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Both were found at the White Swan Motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, according to Newington police. They said they were able to get a "ping" off of Joshua Calcorzi's cellphone.

The alert was canceled around 8:15 a.m.

Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He's said to be ok.

His mother was said to be in serious but stable condition.

Joshua Calcorzi faces assault, assault to murder, custodial kidnapping, and endanger to a relative charges in Massachusetts.

Newington police charged him with second-degree kidnapping and risk of injury to a child.

On Monday, a judge raised his bond to $2 million. He will be extradited to Massachusetts to face charges, and will be back in CT on Aug. 8 for another court appearance.

