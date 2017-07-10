Teen shot several times in Norwalk

A teenager was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting in Norwalk.

Police said it happened just before 11 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 42 Plymouth Ave.

Officers said they found the 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple wounds.

Detectives asked that anyone with information call them at 203-854-3011.

They said anonymous tips can be left on their tip line at 203-854-3111 or on their website, norwalkpd.com.

