Farms in Connecticut can now brew beer

Farms in the state can now make, store, bottle, distribute and sell their own beer.

Gov. Dannel Malloy signed a bill on Monday creating a manufacturer's permit for farm breweries.

It's essentially a "farm brewery" license.

Jobs advocates, including Campaign for Tomorrow's Jobs, praised the move and cited the Brewer's Association which says that the state's craft brewery industry has a $569 million economic impact every year.

“Connecticut’s growing craft beer industry continues to create good-paying jobs and bolsters local economies across the state,” said Brett Broesder, vice president, Campaign for Tomorrow's Jobs. “When a farm and a brewery partner up, it supports local businesses, creates markets for homegrown products, and gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to create jobs. That’s a win-win for our state’s economy.”

Neighboring states have similar laws in which the permits resulted in significant economic growth, the campaign said.

The law allows permittees to sell their beer on-premises.

Farms in Connecticut can make up to 75,000 gallons of beer a year.

If they can get a requisite farmers' market beer sales permit, it may also be sold at farmer's markets.

Depending on the situation, the beer could also be shipped to retailers or consumers.

