Governor unveils state's cybersecurity strategy

Connecticut's governor has outlined the state's plan to bolster cybersecurity.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the release of the Connecticut Cybersecurity Strategy on Monday.

It contains seven key principles that can be applied to every person, organization, government agency and business in the state, according to Malloy.

"We receive daily reminders that we are living in a time of cyber insecurity, and we need to be proactive in this effort," Malloy said. "The federal government, our national intelligence and homeland security officials are doing their part, but states have a vital role to play."

Malloy said Connecticut is leading the way in taking action that will allow the state to be prepared for any contingency and safeguard our residents from cybersecurity threats to critical infrastructure.

"I am grateful to [Chief cybersecurity risk officer] Arthur House, [Department of Administrative Services] Commissioner Melody Currey, and [Chief information officer] Mark Raymond for their work in this effort, and also to those in government, business and education who helped them produce this important first step toward a safer Connecticut," Malloy said.

The seven principles include leadership, literacy, preparation, response, recovery, communication and verification, Malloy said.

He said the strategy will be followed by an action plan with steps to address issues.

"We have a plan, but we also have a lot of work to do," House said. "Cybersecurity is a process, not an end state. We must continue to take threats seriously and defend the people of Connecticut. Having a strategy is an important step - allowing Connecticut to be organized in fending off attacks by powerful and skilled cyber criminals. Everyone should join in common effort to create a culture of cybersecurity awareness."

Malloy suggested these tips for protection:

Patch regularly to stay up-to-date with security software

Use updated antivirus software

Backup important data

Stay alert and informed

Notify an IT provider of any abnormal computer behavior

To see the Connecticut Cybersecurity Strategy, click here.

