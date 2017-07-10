Besito restaurant closes in West Hartford

An award-winning restaurant in West Hartford has closed its doors for good.

Besito Mexican Restaurant posted to its website that it was unable to renegotiate its lease at Blue Back Square.

The eatery said it had been at the location for 9 years.

"Your infinite loyalty and outstanding reviews have consistently placed us as one of the Top Mexican Restaurants in the Tri-State on OpenTable, Best of Hartford Magazine, CT Magazine Editor’s Choice Awards and many, many more," the restaurant said. "We cannot thank you enough for this and your unforgettable part in our continuing journey."

The business still has locations in New York and Massachusetts.

