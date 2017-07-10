Court filing: Besito owes Blue Back Square thousands in rent

This sign was posted on Besito's door (WFSB)

An award-winning restaurant in West Hartford has closed its doors for good.

Besito Mexican Restaurant posted to its website that it was unable to renegotiate its lease at Blue Back Square.

The eatery said it had been at the location for 9 years.

"Your infinite loyalty and outstanding reviews have consistently placed us as one of the Top Mexican Restaurants in the Tri-State on OpenTable, Best of Hartford Magazine, CT Magazine Editor’s Choice Awards and many, many more," the restaurant said. "We cannot thank you enough for this and your unforgettable part in our continuing journey."

Many people are surprised that the popular restaurant is closing.

"Every time we came they gave the dog treats so we would come for the dog treats, walking every night and we loved the restaurant," said Paige Vogel, of West Hartford.

On Tuesday, it was learned that Blue Back Square filed to evict Besito back in June.

The Mexican food chain owes $250,000 in rent, according to a court filing.

Besito managers said they are relocating some staff to their other Connecticut restaurant, Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun.

The West Hartford location won Best of Hartford Magazine in 2016, and numerous Open Table diner's choice awards dating back to 2010.

The business still has locations in New York and Massachusetts.

Besito gift cards are redeemable at all of the other locations and have no expiration date.

If someone requires a refund, email the restaurant at info@besitomexican.com.

