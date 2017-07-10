Cats killed in West Haven house fire

While some cats were saved, others perished in a West Haven house fire. (West Haven police)

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in West Haven on Monday afternoon.

Police said the fire was fought on Linden Street.

While there were no reports of human injuries, some of the cats inside were killed.

Police said crews were able to rescue a few of the cats.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from both the West Haven and West Shore fire departments responded to the scene.

