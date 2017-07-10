Malloy joins housing providers, residents in urging lawmakers to pass budget

The state's budget impasse is having an effect on affordable housing in Connecticut, according to the governor.

Gov. Dannel Malloy met with a group of nonprofit organizations from across the state on Monday to talk about that.

He said lawmakers need to come together in order to pass a budget so the state can continue to provide services to people who need it.

"Creating access to affordable housing and ending homelessness for all of our residents have been top priorities of mine," Malloy said. "Unfortunately, in the absence of an adopted budget or even a temporary, mini-budget as a short-term solution, I was forced to implement a budget via executive order that forces me to make deep cuts in services."

Malloy said all parties need to continue working to arrive at a balanced budget as soon as possible.

"Affordable housing must continue to be a priority - our economy and our communities depend on it," said Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman. "Passing a budget is critical to continued progress on affordable housing and economic development initiatives."

Department of Housing commissioner Evonne Klein cited the Malloy administration's work to end homelessness and expand affordable housing.

"We're recognized national leaders for this work," she said. "Now is not the time to stand idly by, now is the time to act. Connecticut needs - and it deserves - a reasonable, balanced budget that continues to invest in our communities and that will continue our progress."

