Body found inside car parked at Yale University

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in downtown New Haven Monday morning.

The body was located in a car, in a Yale University parking lot on Park Street.

Detectives and forensic experts gathered evidence from the blue Subaru.

There is no word on a cause of death or an identity, but foul play is not suspected.

