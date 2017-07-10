Folks raise concerns about feral cats along walking trail

Feral cats are being spotted more and more along the Southington walking trail, and it's causing some concerns (WFSB)

Part of the Rails to Trails in Southington has become a haven for cats.

Regulars know all about it, and some are voicing their concerns over what they're calling a nuisance.

Food and water are left out along the trail for the cats, but it’s creating a rift amongst some locals.

“They feed them right along that wall there and in those little holes,” said Deb Mikan, of Southington.

Nobody knows who is caring for the feral cats, but some say the person leaving it out for them are doing much more than feeding. They're trying to control the population.

“People have taken these wild cats and have had them neutered or altered so they don't reproduce. Years ago, there was a real problem,” said Barbara Aszklar, of Southington.

Locals also say the cats pose a problem for pet owners.

“It might not be a great idea for people who walk with dogs. It can be a hazard if the dog is going to go chasing them,” said Christine Lindquist, of Southington.

Other than that, Lindquist says the cats keep to themselves.

Eyewitness News hasn’t heard back from Southington’s animal control for a comment on the issue.

While some are raising concerns, others said they don’t mind sharing the trail with the cats.

“I don't see them causing problems with people walking,” Aszklar said.

Neighbors say this has been going on for so long, it doesn't seem like there are any plans to stop, and many said as long as the cats aren't bothering anyone, they're not bothered by it either.

