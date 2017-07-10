Hartford officers replace boy's stolen bike

Hartford officers replaced a young boy's stolen bike recently. This is his sister riding on it (Hartford PD)

Hartford police officers took their jobs to a whole other level recently with a nice surprise for a young boy.

A little boy, who is part of the Hartford Police Department’s youth program PAL, had his bike stolen recently.

The men in blue stepped up to help her out.

When Hartford police officers Kevin Small and Tyrell Jenkins found out about Naz Harding's bike being stolen, they were upset.

"I kinda took it personally because I know him, he's a good kid," Small said.

The Hartford Police Department Guardians gave him a bike, along with a new helmet.

“I felt good because it was something that we could do to help him feel better,” Jenkins said.

When Naz came home, he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the bike.

“His eyes opened up so wide and he was just so happy,” said his mom Catherine Santiago.

Now when Naz rides his new bike around he'll always remember the generous guys who made it happen.

The officers said the gift was worth every penny.

“It's money well spent. It's not the first time and it won't be the last time that we try to invest in the community in Hartford,” Jenkins said.

To make sure it was safe, officers even took the bike for a test ride with Naz's little sister.

To see more photos, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.