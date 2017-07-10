Hartford officers replace girl's stolen bike

Hartford police officers took their jobs to a whole other level recently with a nice surprise for a young girl.

A little girl, who is part of the Hartford Police Department’s youth program PAL, had her bike stolen recently.

The men in blue stepped up to help her out.

The Hartford Police Department Guardians gave her a bike, along with a new helmet.

To make sure it was safe, officers even took the bike for a test ride.

