Homeowner looks to make changes after car smashes into front porch

A homeowner is dealing with some damage after a car slammed into his house over the weekend.

Paulo Jorge came downstairs around 3 a.m. on Sunday to find out a car had barreled into his house on Broadbridge Avenue, taking out pillars and smashing his front porch to pieces.

"I said to the guy, ‘what are you doing,’ he said ‘I don't know I missed the exit.’ So you could see he was drunk or on drugs or something,” Jorge said.

Stratford police arrested 23-year-old Joseph Segui of Ansonia, charging him with driving under the influence and failure to drive right.

Live @ 5: After a car hits his house 3x in 10 years, a Stratford man wants the the town to do something. Video courtesy: Paulo Jorge. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/oxvEajtYWR — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) July 10, 2017

Just two years ago, a car hit the house and they had to rebuild the entire front porch. Now they have to go through the whole process again.

Jorge says in the 10 years he's lived in the home, it’s the third time the house has been hit, but it goes back even further.

A neighbor told Jorge he remembers a car hitting the house back in 1989.

Stratford police said a number of accidents in the area is not abnormal, but Jorge says he's had enough.

"I just believe the town should put a speed bump on that road, put a stone here, plates, that say the road is ending, big signs, left or right,” Jorge said.

A guardrail in front of his house might not do any good, with drivers coming from Canaan Road, cutting across his front yard.

"They come and they just go over, think this driveway is part of the road and they hit the house,” he said.

He's thinking about building a small stone wall near the sidewalk for a little piece of mind, especially not knowing if it will happen again.

"My granddaughter woke up. Now after explaining what happened, she couldn't sleep last night, 2 in the morning she knocked on my door, I can't sleep, she was all nervous,” Jorge said.

Segui posted bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport court next week.

