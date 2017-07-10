High Humidity and the Threat of Storms on the Way!

MONDAY RECAP…

It was another mostly sunny and pleasant day across Connecticut. The mercury rose into the middle 80s inland while dew point temperatures remained in the 50s. An onshore breeze kept shoreline locations slightly cooler, as high temperatures were in the upper 70s to lower 80s there. While we cannot complete rule out a shower or two later on this afternoon, we think just about everyone will remain dry for the rest of today.

INCREASING CLOUDS AND HUMIDITY TONIGHT…

Some changes are on the way thanks to a cold front that will approach us from the northwest. While this evening will be dry with partly cloudy skies, southwesterly winds ahead of the front will bring a warmer and more humid air mass into the state later on. Clouds will increase and there will be the chance of showers towards morning. Dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s overnight, which will hold low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TOMORROW…

There will be some showers around daybreak tomorrow morning, but most of those should come to an end by mid-morning. Most of the day should feature intervals of clouds and sun, along with relatively high humidity. It will be warm as well, with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s in most of the state.

By the time we get to late tomorrow afternoon and early evening, the front will be moving through, and that will trigger some showers and thunderstorms across Connecticut. While not everyone will get a storm, those that do develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has put us in the “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather.



Any showers and thunderstorms will come to an end after dinnertime tomorrow night and skies will clear out. Temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 60s by late tomorrow night.



DRY & WARM WEDNESDAY…

Wednesday will offer improving weather as the cold front will have cleared the state. This will bring us partly sunny skies throughout the day. There will not be much cool air behind the front though, so highs will still reach the upper 80s inland with still elevated levels of humidity. A few normally warmer locations may even hit 90 degrees Wednesday! Shoreline locations will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

WET WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…



By Thursday, the front will attempt to return northward towards Connecticut as a warm front. Eventually it will stall out near or just south of us. That will bring more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms along with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Just how warm we get on Thursday will depend on the progress of the front and as a result how much sunshine we get. Right now, we are forecasting that the front will remain to our south, holding high temperatures in the lower 80s in most places. But if the front makes a little more progress, these temperatures could be several degrees warmer.



Regardless of what happens Thursday, an area of high pressure to our north will push the front back to the south Thursday night. Then a wave of low pressure will develop along the front and track along it. That will bring us easterly winds and periods of rain – some of which could be heavy – Thursday night and during the day on Friday. The rain and onshore flow will keep highs on Friday below average, only reaching the middle and upper 70s! The normal high at Bradley Airport for July 14th is 85 degrees.



While the models agree that Friday will be cloudy and damp, there is some uncertainty as to exactly how much rain will fall. The European model is forecasting a good, soaking rain while the GFS has lighter amounts. Be sure to stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we fine-tune this part of the forecast!



SUNNY SATURDAY, HOTTER SUNDAY

The high pressure system will build into Connecticut Friday night and Saturday, which will bring an end to the rain. Partly sunny skies will take hold for Saturday, as temperatures rise from the lower and middle 60s in the morning to the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon.



By Sunday, the high will shift offshore and winds will turn to the south and southwest. At the same time, a cold front will approach from the west. This will bring very warm and humid air into Connecticut, with highs in the upper 80s inland and middle 80s at the shore. It will also bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon and evening.



DRY MONDAY…

The front will move off to our east by Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies and lower humidity levels. Highs will be near seasonal averages, reaching the lower and middle 80s in most places.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

