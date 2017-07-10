PD: Man left 3 children alone in car at CT Post Mall

A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police said he is accused of leaving three children unattended inside a car in Milford.

The car was parked outside the Connecticut Post Mall on Saturday afternoon.

When police responded they found three children, ages 10, 6, and 22 months old, left alone in a locked, running vehicle for about 20 minutes.

Police arrested Devon Brown, of Trumbull, and charged him with leaving a child under 12 unsupervised, and failure to appear, which stems from two motor vehicle arrests in Trumbull.

He was held on a $1,500 bond.

