Failure to pass budget impacts summer jobs for teens

Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
An award-winning restaurant in West Hartford has closed its doors for good.More >
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >
There's a message making its way around Facebook warning users not to accept a friend request, or else risk being hacked. The whole thing is a hoax.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.More >
A convicted child molester who got out of prison and moved in next door to the step-niece he abused when she was a young girl must now find a new place to live.More >
Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor the life and family of a 10-year-old boy who lost his life after falling into the Branford river on Friday.More >
Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.More >
