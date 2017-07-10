New Netflix movie raises concerns about eating disorders

The new Netflix movie To The Bone is causing some concerns (Netflix)

A new movie about to be released on Netflix is stirring up some controversy.

Just a few months ago the television series “13 Reasons Why” was criticized for supposedly glamorizing suicide.

Now this new film, "To The Bone,” is getting attacked because some believe it sensationalizes anorexia and other eating disorders.

So far, only the trailer for "To The Bone" has been released, but the two-minute video of the new Netflix film has many people upset, saying it appears to irresponsibly portray eating disorders.

"There are some positive spins at least noticed in the trailer, however, there is some really graphic visuals, such as showing the bare back of the young lady and her spine,” said Dr. Jennifer Zajac, who is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Hartford Hospital's Institute of Living.

The film focuses on a teenage girl, played by Lily Collins, who struggles with anorexia.

At one point, the teen is sent to a group home to try to get help.

Dr. Zajac worries about how the show will impact younger audiences.

“The onset of eating disorders has two peaks in adolescence, during puberty and the transition to young adulthood, so those are two very vulnerable populations to watch out for,” Zajac said.

She added that the series “13 Reasons Why” impacted our country with an influx of patients heading to emergency rooms with suicidal thoughts.

But she says it's too soon to know whether "To The Bone" will have the same effect when it comes to eating disorders.

"I am cautious because I think there are going to be some triggering scenes that may exacerbate patient's symptoms and we may also see more people coming into the emergency department,” Zajac said.

Recently, it was announced that "13 Reasons Why" was renewed for a second season.

"To The Bone" will debut on Netflix on Friday.

