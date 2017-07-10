Channel 3 to partner on Gabriella’s 9th Annual Scoop Night

Channel 3 is once again partnering on Gabriella’s Scoop Night to Benefit the Cardiovascular Care Center at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Channel 3 is once again partnering on Gabriella’s Scoop Night to Benefit the Cardiovascular Care Center at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Each year, the Giordano family hosts a community wide ice cream fundraiser to celebrate Gabriella Giordano’s birthday. A portion of the funds raised at this event benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center which saved Gabriella’s life back in 2008 when she underwent open heart surgery for a heart defect. To date, the event has raised approximately $40,000 for the Division of Cardiology at Connecticut Children’s.

This year’s Scoop Night will take place on August 31, 2017, a few days after Gabriella’s fourteenth birthday, in Blue Back Square, West Hartford from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Join some of Channel 3’s very own talent for ice cream, children’s activities, teacup auctions and live entertainment.

For more information on this event, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.