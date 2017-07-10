Families meet to share history of loved ones in World War I

Two families came together on Monday to share history (WFSB)

Two strangers met for the first time after learning their loved ones served together in World War I.

The niece and daughter of two Connecticut soldiers met on Monday, learning more about the history of the battle the soldiers fought in.

The soldiers, Robert Remington and Joseph Vibert, were both from Connecticut and just 18 and 20 when they were serving.

They fought together in the battle of Seicheprey on April 20, 1918.

The battle, which was part of World War I, was a surprise for the Americans as they protected the area of France.

Bernice McNeil is Remington’s niece. She had a folder of everything she has collected over the years. Her uncle never made it home after that battle.

“I'm a little bit overwhelmed but it's really wonderful to meet someone who had family in World War I and same infantry as my Uncle Robert,” McNeil said.

The same goes for Carolyn Lind. Her father was Joseph Vibert.

Lind also brought Joseph's granddaughter with her to the meeting on Monday.

Vibert made it home after the battle, and Lind knew a lot about his time in the war.

“It's just wonderful. It brings it alive instead of just a packet the letters and so nice it will be on record,” Lind said.

While there aren't any pictures of the two men together, there are written letters showing they were together.

“I'm really pleased that I can share in Robert’s memory and keep it alive. I hope other people would be interested in it also,” McNeil said.

“Grandchildren should ask their grandparents questions and history is lost if someone doesn't ask the questions and it's so important,” Lind said.

The information shared will be kept at the state library.

The men are buried in towns they were born and raised, one in South Windsor and the other in Hamden.

