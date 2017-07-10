Second case of racist graffiti reported in Guilford

Police investigate another incident of graffiti in Guilford (WFSB)

For the second time since June, anti-Asian graffiti has been reported on a home in a Guilford neighborhood.

Investigators say they know exactly who is responsible for both incidents but haven’t identified them yet.

Police say there have not been any arrests.

On June 20, Guilford police were called to a neighborhood not far from the town green.

A passerby was stunned after reading anti-Asian slurs spray painted on a house on Old Whitfield Street.

That passerby called police after seeing the slurs spray painted on two portions of the house.

In the very same neighborhood, on Sunday, a strikingly similar incident was discovered at a different home.

"I don't think it should happen. I don't think there is a way to stop it,” said Bradford Perry of Branford.

Investigators said they are confident the incidents are connected. Police are not sharing the address of either home, but say the incidents are not tied to racist groups or any movement.

Police are also pleading with the public for patience before reaching conclusions until the facts come out.

