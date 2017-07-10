Middletown mayor to announce run for governor

Mayor Dan Drew will announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday (WFSB)

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew is expected to announce his candidacy for governor.

In a press release on Monday, Mayor Drew said he will officially announce his candidacy for governor at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Back in January, Drew announced that he was forming an exploratory committee.

He will look to run on the Democratic ticket in 2018.

In January, he said he's looking to run because the state needs to reform its property tax system, invest more in public education and create good-paying jobs.

