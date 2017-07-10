Norwich police identify suspect in hit-and-run

Police in Norwich have identified a suspect accused in a hit and run that happened over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday night on Washington Street.

Police said a man was hit by a car and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The car involved in the crash, identified as a newer style silver Jeep, fled the scene.

On Monday, the car was located and a suspect was identified, however, police did not release the person’s name.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact police at 860-886-5561.

