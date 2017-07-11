Connecticut State Troopers to pay respects to fallen NYPD officer

Officer Miosotis Familia was shot and killed last week in New York City. (CNN photo)

Connecticut State Police troopers left from Meriden to attend Officer Miosotis Familia's funeral in New York City on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Tuesday is a very difficult day for the men and women in blue as they pay their final respects to a New York City police officer who was shot and killed last week.

Thousands are expected to attend the funeral for Officer Miosotis Familia, including Connecticut State Troopers who left Tuesday morning from the training academy in Meriden.

A contingent of 20 to 30 troopers departed around 6:15 a.m.

Monday night, thousands of community members, officers from around the country and politicians, including New York's governor, came out to pay their respects to Familia.

Officers from her precinct in the Bronx shared the impact her death has had on so many.

"There's no words that are going to take away the grief and the pain and the suffering that they feel," said Inspector Philip Rivera, NYPD.

"It's hard to find the words. It's senseless, it's brutal, it's violent," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Officer Familia was ambushed, according to police. She was shot as she sat inside a command unit.

Police said the suspect allegedly fired a shot through the window.

Connecticut's representatives left from Meriden to travel down to Bridgeport where they're expected to meet up with troopers from Troop G.

