After morning rain comes thunderstorm threat later today

A round of heavy rain greeted commuters on Connecticut's roads Tuesday morning and it's just the beginning of what could be a stormy day for parts of the state.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said there is some ponding on the roadways so he urged drivers to keep their speeds down.

Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"This rain will come to an end by mid-morning, then most of the day should feature intervals of clouds and sun, along with relatively high humidity," Haney said.

Temperatures should climb into the mid-to-upper 80s for most of the state.

Then comes the front which will create a thunderstorm threat.

"By later [Tuesday] afternoon and early [Tuesday] evening, the front will be moving through, and that will trigger some showers and thunderstorms across Connecticut," Haney said. "While not everyone will get a storm, those that do develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds."

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.

"Any showers and thunderstorms will come to an end after dinnertime [Tuesday night] and skies will be partly cloudy," Haney said.

Temperatures should fall back into the mid-to-upper 60s by late Tuesday night.

Wednesday should feature sun throughout the day.

"There will not be much cool air behind the front though, so highs will still reach the upper 80s inland with still elevated levels of humidity," Haney said.

Haney said some places could even reach 90 degrees.

The front could return by Thursday, which will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

"Just how warm we get on Thursday will depend on the progress of the front and how much sunshine we get," Haney said. "Right now, we're expecting the front to remain to our south, holding high temperatures in the lower 80s in most places."

Things could warm up a little more if the front makes a little more progress.

Regardless, low pressure will develop in the wake of the front which will bring the state periods of rain Thursday night into Friday.

Haney said the forecast models agree that Friday will be cloudy and damp. However, they can't agree on how much rain will fall.

"The European model is forecasting a soaking rain while the [Global Forecast System] has lighter amounts," he said.

Stay with Eyewitness News as the Early Warning Forecast Center continues to fine-tune the forecast.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.