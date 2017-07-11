Humidity sticks around, strong storms possible tomorrow

The muggy weather continues this evening, and eyes turn to the skies on Wednesday as some strong storms are possible.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Day ahead of the showers and thunderstorms expected for Wednesday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night and the humidity levels will be elevated, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday afternoon, especially in northern Connecticut.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.

"This means any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer than Tuesday, possibly reaching 90 degrees in some parts of the state.

It'll be muggy on Wednesday night as temperatures stay within the 70-degree mark.

Scattered showers will be possible overnight.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s.

"The cold front will try to sag southward towards us during the day on Thursday, and exactly how far it gets will determine exactly how warm we get," DePrest said.

If the front stays further north, more sunshine could break out and temperatures will rise.

There will also be chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, DePrest said, especially if there is more sun.

Showers and steadier rain are expected on Thursday night into Friday, some of which could be heavy.

Rain should come to an end on Friday night.

