Woman rescued from West Haven fire

A person was rescued from a house fire on Center Street in West Haven on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A woman was rescued from a house fire in West Haven on Tuesday morning.

According to dispatchers, the fire was reported on Center Street.

Firefighters said they responded around 3 a.m.

They knocked it down in about 10 minutes.

Three people were inside the home at the time. Two got out before crews arrived.

However, a woman had to be rescued from an upstairs room.

She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said a staircase to the second floor collapsed while they were bringing in a line. It did not cause any injuries.

There's no word on a cause.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.