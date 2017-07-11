West Haven fire that hospitalized woman may be suspicious

A person was rescued from a house fire on Center Street in West Haven on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A woman was rescued from a house fire in West Haven on Tuesday morning.

According to a police source, all indications are that the fire is suspicious. However, no official word has been given.

The fire was reported on Center Street.

Firefighters said they responded around 3 a.m.

They knocked it down in about 10 minutes.

Three people were inside the home at the time. Two got out before crews arrived.

When crews arrived, they were told someone was still inside.

"Two people met us outside saying, there was someone still trapped in the building and at that time, we made entry from the rear of the building and firefighters, located the victim. We were able to get her out," said West Haven Fire Chief James O'Brien.

However, a woman had to be rescued from an upstairs room.

She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said a staircase to the second floor collapsed while they were bringing in a line. It did not cause any injuries.

There's no word on a cause.

