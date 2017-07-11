State Republicans hope to lead way on bipartisan budget agreement

Reps. Themis Klarides (R) and Joe Aresimowicz (D), and Sens. Len Fasano (R) and Bob Duff (D) during a previous state budget news conference. (WFSB)

House Republicans said they're looking to lead the way on a two-year state budget plan and have invited their Democratic colleagues to a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

It's set to happen at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

However, Gov. Dannel Malloy said he doesn't consider the plan a "real budget."

Malloy said he has plans of his own to discuss the budget with lawmakers. He said that will happen in the coming days.

He said he wants to see where they are in terms of a possible deal.

He warned that it could be awhile before any kind of agreement is reached because no one can agree on a specific proposal.

Still, Republicans said they hope Tuesday's presentation will bring everyone a step closer to finalizing a plan.

House minority leader Themis Klarides said she sent a letter to members of the General Assembly and asked them to attend to explore common ground.

In the meantime, Malloy is running the state government by executive order.

He and lawmakers are also waiting to see if state employee bargaining units approve a two-year $1.5 billion labor savings agreement.

The voting is expected to wrap up by next week.

