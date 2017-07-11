State Republicans hope to lead way on bipartisan budget agreement

Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
A woman says her teenage son was suspended from his job after buying a cookie for an officer and not doing so for a customer who was next in line.More >
A woman says her teenage son was suspended from his job after buying a cookie for an officer and not doing so for a customer who was next in line.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police said he is accused of leaving three children unattended inside a car in Milford.More >
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police said he is accused of leaving three children unattended inside a car in Milford.More >
An award-winning restaurant in West Hartford has closed its doors for good.More >
An award-winning restaurant in West Hartford has closed its doors for good.More >
Sixteen people are dead in military plane crash in LeFlore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director. Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane.More >
Sixteen people are dead in military plane crash in LeFlore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director. Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane.More >
A convicted child molester who got out of prison and moved in next door to the step-niece he abused when she was a young girl must now find a new place to live.More >
A convicted child molester who got out of prison and moved in next door to the step-niece he abused when she was a young girl must now find a new place to live.More >
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew is expected to announce his candidacy for governor.More >
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew is expected to announce his candidacy for governor.More >