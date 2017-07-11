Wethersfield police seek woman who committed fraud - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Wethersfield police seek woman who committed fraud

Police in Wethersfield are hoping the public can help identify a woman who made thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent transactions.

They posted the woman's photo to the department's Facebook page.

Police said she made more than $5,000 in fraudulent transactions.

They asked anyone with information to call Officer N. Martins at 860-721-2901.

