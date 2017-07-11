Police: Man urinated on vehicle in front of Glastonbury restaurant customers

A woman says her teenage son was suspended from his job after buying a cookie for an officer and not doing so for a customer who was next in line.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police said he is accused of leaving three children unattended inside a car in Milford.More >
An award-winning restaurant in West Hartford has closed its doors for good.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
Tuesday morning's round of heavy rain has ushered in humidity and a chance for an isolated storm by the late afternoon hours.More >
Police in Wethersfield are hoping the public can help identify a woman who made thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent transactions.More >
