NY man arrested for trying to kill ex-girlfriend in Stratford

Nelson Santiago tried to kill his ex-girlfriend in Stratford, according to police. (Stratford police)

A man from Brooklyn, NY faces attempted murder and other charges after police said he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend in Stratford.

Police arrested 19-year-old Nelson Santiago on Monday.

They said Santiago confronted the victim outside of a home on Dewey Street just before 11:30 p.m.

He used a knife to stab her several times, police said. She was reportedly in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

He then fled the scene.

An officer found Santiago not far from where the crime happened.

He was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Santiago was charged with attempted murder, second-degree stalking, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $1 million bond and faced a judge on Monday.

